CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
13.03.2026 10:06:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped Sandisk and Nearly Quadrupled His Position in a Virtual Monopoly That's Up Over 12,000% Since Its IPO
Although earnings season tends to garner most of the glory each quarter, few data releases are more important than quarterly filed Form 13Fs. A 13F provides investors with a way to track which stocks Wall Street's brightest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office is among the most-followed (and active) money managers. During the fourth quarter, Duquesne's billionaire boss sold out of 31 stocks, reduced 16 holdings, added to 13 existing stakes, and opened 28 new positions. Perhaps most eyebrow-raising, Druckenmiller dumped his fund's entire position in storage solutions titan Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) and nearly quadrupled his stake in a virtual monopoly that's skyrocketed 12,100% since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2004.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!