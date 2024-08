Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Goes Bargain Hunting: 2 Stocks He Just Bought

Stanley Druckenmiller might not be as well known as some other hedge fund billionaires, but if you're looking to learn from the best, it's hard to do better than Druckenmiller.A protege of George Soros, Druckenmiller helped make the famous bet with Soros that broke the Bank of England, crashing the British pound and making more than $1 billion in 1992. Even better, as the manager of Duquesne Capital Management, Druckenmiller has generated a compound annual average return of 30% from the fund's founding in 1981 to its closure in 2010. Druckenmiller continues to invest through his family office, and his moves are closely followed. Druckenmiller stresses position sizing in his strategy, saying, "It's not whether you're right or wrong; it's how much you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong." He's also known for following macro trends, and being quick to change his mind as situations change. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool