Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Has 39% of His Portfolio in These 3 Companies

Investors have long observed the stock selections of Stanley Druckenmiller. The billionaire investor built his fortune in a fund he founded in 1981, Duquesne Capital Management. Although he closed that fund in 2010, he maintains about $3.4 billion in assets through his Duquesne Family Office LLC.Druckenmiller's top holdings, as shown in the 13-F filing for the fourth quarter of 2023, appear to reflect an interest in leading companies in cutting-edge industries and technologies. Let's review three of them.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is Druckenmiller's largest investment, accounting for just over 16% of his portfolio. As the leading producer of AI-enabled chips, it has achieved triple-digit revenue growth in recent quarters as companies scramble to buy the needed hardware to capitalize on the AI revolution.