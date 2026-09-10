CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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10.09.2026 14:26:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Has Sold Micron, Broadcom, and Intel. Here's the Biggest AI Chip Designer Left in His Portfolio.
Stanley Druckenmiller took a sizable position in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shortly after ChatGPT's release. The famous investment manager typically takes a top-down approach to investment themes, buying groups of stocks poised to benefit from trends such as artificial intelligence. That means he has owned stakes in Nvidia, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), among other big semiconductor companies, at various points during the last few years.
Druckenmiller sold out of his Nvidia position in 2024. Last quarter, he exited from his positions in Broadcom, Intel, and Micron. Only one big AI chipmaker remains in his portfolio, although he has kept stakes in a few smaller ancillary AI-related semiconductor companies. In fact, Druckenmiller opened that position during the same period that he sold his other major semiconductor stocks.
Here's the chipmaker that Druckenmiller's betting on.
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