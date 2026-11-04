CGI Group Aktie

CGI Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

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04.11.2026 08:00:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Is Backing the Company Bringing Hyperliquid to Wall Street. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller just voiced his confidence in Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), a leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchange for derivatives contracts, and it isn't his first. On Oct. 29, he said that he's invested in TradeXYZ, the newly announced partner of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) that plans to launch Hyperliquid-based markets for perpetual futures contracts in the U.S., pending regulatory approval. Importantly, Druckenmiller also said that he plans to use those markets himself.

In short, he's bullish on Hyperliquid because of the role it's playing in bringing perpetual futures to U.S. regulated markets; if you weren't aware, ICE is the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange. So what does this deal mean for investors, and how does Druckenmiller's perspective factor in?

Stanley Druckenmiller: Image source: Getty Images.

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