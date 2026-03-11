CGI Group Aktie

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

11.03.2026 07:10:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Dropped This AI Big Spender and Bought Shares of These AI Players That are Generating Billion-Dollar Revenue.

Billionaires have been active in the artificial intelligence (AI) space as it's been a proven wealth-builder in recent years. AI offers companies the potential to streamline operations, become more innovative, and achieve their goals faster -- and all of this should drive earnings growth and stock performance in the years to come. These savvy investors recognized the opportunity early on and have picked up shares of key players.Stanley Druckenmiller, head of the Duquesne family office, is one of these billionaires betting on AI's future. In recent years, he's owned shares of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Nvidia and Palantir Technologies -- he's since sold both, but clearly gained from the investments. These players soared 1,300% and more than 500%, respectively, over the past five years. In the recent quarter, Druckenmiller made fresh AI moves, closing his position in a company known for its aggressive AI spending and adding to positions in two other AI players that already generate billion-dollar revenue from the technology. Let's check out the details.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
