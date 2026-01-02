Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

02.01.2026 17:15:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Went All in on AI, Buying Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet. Could AI Stocks Still Deliver Big Returns in 2026?

When investing, it's often a great idea to consider the moves of billionaire fund managers. They've demonstrated their knowledge of the stock market over the years, so by following their lead on certain occasions, you might score an investing win too. This doesn't mean you should always copy their moves, though. They might have a tolerance for risk that differs from yours or a shorter or longer investment horizon, for example.And it's important to remember that even these experts often disagree -- while one billionaire may pile into a particular stock, another billionaire may sell or avoid it. So it's key to pay attention to their moves, but then consider your own strategy and budget before taking action.Today, I'm taking a look at the recent moves of Stanley Druckenmiller, who oversees $4 billion in 13F securities as head of the Duquesne Family Office. Managers of more than $100 million must declare the buying or selling of these securities to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a quarterly basis -- and this is great for us because it allows us a glimpse into the investment moves of these experts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Amazon

Analysen zu Amazon

12.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.25 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.12.25 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
