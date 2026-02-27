CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
27.02.2026 10:06:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Piled Into Alphabet and Amazon for a 2nd Consecutive Quarter and Dumped His Stake in Another "Magnificent Seven" Stock
Last week marked what was arguably the most important data release of the entire first quarter. Feb. 17 was the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F details which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter.With Warren Buffett retiring, an argument can be made that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is now Wall Street's most-followed money manager. Druckenmiller is an active investor who loves growth stocks, as evidenced by sizable purchases of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares for a second consecutive quarter.But not all members of the "Magnificent Seven" are in Druckenmiller's good graces.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
