CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
17.01.2026 09:05:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sells Broadcom Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 1,000% Since Early 2025
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller ran Duquesne Capital between 1981 and 2010. The hedge fund returned 30% annually without a single down year during that period, which qualifies him as one of the most successful money managers in history. Druckenmiller does not take clients anymore, but he still manages his own wealth through Duquesne Family Office.In the third quarter, Druckenmiller sold his position in semiconductor company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and started a position in flash memory maker Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), a stock that has added 1,050% since it was spun off from Western Digital in February 2025.Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!