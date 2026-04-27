AI Energy Aktie
ISIN: TH5085010R14
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27.04.2026 19:23:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sells Sandisk and Buys an Unstoppable AI Energy Stock Up Over 800% Since Its IPO
Stanley Druckenmiller has built one of the most respected investing records in modern history. After managing George Soros's Quantum Fund, Druckenmiller later formed his own investment powerhouse, the Duquesne Family Office.Druckenmiller's expertise shines in an ability to spot quiet thematic changes early -- in currencies, commodities, or entire sectors. When a macro investor of his caliber sells one high-profile stock and rotates profits to buy another, retail investors should pay attention, because these moves often signal deeper structural shifts rather than short-term trading.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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