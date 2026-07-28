CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
|
28.07.2026 17:30:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Slashed His Stake in This Stock. But Wall Street Thinks It Could Jump 50%.
Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful investors in recent memory. His investment portfolio achieved an average annual return of 30% over more than 30 years, with no down years. His recipe for success is simple: Make concentrated, high-conviction bets, cut losses quickly, and maintain a flexible, go-anywhere investment philosophy. For years, savvy investors have been following Druckenmiller's stock trades. One of his biggest positions right now is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). According to filings, the chip stock is Druckenmiller's third-largest holding. Stanley Druckenmiller. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!