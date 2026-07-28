Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

CGI Group Aktie

CGI Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 17:30:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Slashed His Stake in This Stock. But Wall Street Thinks It Could Jump 50%.

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful investors in recent memory. His investment portfolio achieved an average annual return of 30% over more than 30 years, with no down years. His recipe for success is simple: Make concentrated, high-conviction bets, cut losses quickly, and maintain a flexible, go-anywhere investment philosophy. For years, savvy investors have been following Druckenmiller's stock trades. One of his biggest positions right now is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). According to filings, the chip stock is Druckenmiller's third-largest holding. Stanley Druckenmiller. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CGI Group Inc.

mehr Nachrichten