Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
11.11.2025 09:51:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Sold His Fund's Entire Stakes in Nvidia and Palantir for a Scorching-Hot Drug Stock That's Up 218% Since Mid-2023
For many investors, earnings season is viewed as the most-telling event of each quarter. This is the six-week period where a majority of S&P 500 companies lift the hood on their quarterly operating results for Wall Street and investors.But this isn't the only quarterly event that can provide investors with invaluable information. The filing of Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission is, arguably, just as important.A 13F is a required filing no later than 45 calendar days following the end to a quarter that allows investors to track which stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and select options Wall Street's brightest money managers have been buying and selling. It's an easy way to clue investors into the stocks and trends piquing the interest of the market's most successful fund managers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 legt am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 mittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Palantir von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25