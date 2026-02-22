CGI Group Aktie

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Still Isn't Buying Nvidia. But He Recently Picked Up Shares of This AI Stock That's Among the Cheapest of the Magnificent Seven.

Stanley Druckenmiller, who oversees $4.4 billion at the Duquesne Family Office, owned Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, but sold all of his shares in 2024. At the time, he considered the AI giant richly valued, though he did express some regret about his move -- and said he would consider buying the stock again at a lower valuation. Since that time, Nvidia's valuation has dropped considerably. It now trades for about 24x forward earnings estimates -- back in 2024, it traded for more than 48x estimates. Still, Druckenmiller hasn't returned to Nvidia stock yet. Instead, showing a focus on value, the billionaire recently bought shares of the following player, one that's been among the cheapest of the Magnificent Seven tech stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
