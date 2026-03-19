CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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19.03.2026 09:06:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Newest Buy Is a Must-See if You Own Shares in Wall Street's "Magnificent Seven"
Although earnings season is chock-full of important data for investors to digest, an argument can be made that the quarterly filing of Form 13Fs is equally important. A 13F provides investors with a concise snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's smartest money managers bought and sold in the latest quarter (in this case, the fourth quarter).On Feb. 17 (the filing deadline for fourth-quarter trading activity), billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Family Office filed his fund's 13F. While it unveiled sizable increases in Druckenmiller's respective stakes in "Magnificent Seven" stocks Amazon and Alphabet (specifically the class A shares, GOOGL), it's a new holding that's stolen the show: the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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