CGI Group Aktie

CGI Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095

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20.08.2026 17:00:00

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Top Holding Is Up 37% This Year. Is the Market Pricing in the Full Story?

During his three decades as manager of the hedge fund Duquesne Capital, Stanley Druckenmiller averaged annual returns of around 30%, beating not just the S&P 500 but also many other major hedge funds. Druckenmiller wound down his fund in 2010, converting it into a family office.This left him still highly active in the investing game, but just with his own money.Investors can keep track of the Duquesne Family Office's positions by looking up its latest 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Per the latest filing, submitted Aug. 14, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Duquesne's largest position is in Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA). This position, worth around $865 million, makes up 16.6% of Duquesne's overall portfolio. While the family office has continued to build up a stake in the diagnostics company, much of its value is the result of the stock's big run-up thus far in 2026.The question now is whether more upside remains for shares, or if the stock, after its strong extended run, is at risk of an extended pullback.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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