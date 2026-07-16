CGI Group Aktie
WKN: 912483 / ISIN: CA39945C1095
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16.07.2026 14:00:00
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller's Top Holding Isn't Nvidia. Instead, It's This Under-the-Radar Stock That Wall Street Loves.
He's a retired hedge fund manager, but people still want to know what billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is doing with his money. The answer? Investing in the medical diagnostic company Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA).As of the first quarter of 2026, Natera was the top holding of the Duquesne Family Office, which manages Druckenmiller's private wealth. It accounted for 18.1% of the portfolio's holdings, and the stake was worth slightly under $613 million at the time.The genetic testing company may not be as well known as Nvidia or get as much attention, but surprisingly, Natera has quietly returned three times more than the chipmaker over the past 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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