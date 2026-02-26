Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
26.02.2026 10:06:00
Billionaire Stephen Mandel Dumped His Fund's Entire Stake in Meta Platforms -- Meaning This AI Stock Is Lone Pine's New No. 1 Holding
You may not realize it, but one of the most important data releases of the entire quarter occurred last week. Feb. 17 marked the deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with regulators.A 13F offers a concise snapshot of the stocks that were bought and sold in the latest quarter by Wall Street's savviest money managers, including billionaire Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital. Mandel, whose hedge fund is known for its blend of value and growth stocks, completely jettisoned former top holding Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) during the fourth quarter and has since seen another industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) stock become his No. 1 position. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
