Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
23.02.2026 04:30:00
Billionaire Value Investor Seth Klarman Sold Alphabet and Bought This Outstanding AI Stock Instead
Warren Buffett's longtime business partner Charlie Munger once told a guest at their annual shareholder meeting that one of the best ways to find great investment ideas is "looking at things that other smart people are buying."One of the smartest investors you could follow is Seth Klarman. He runs the private investment partnership Baupost Group and follows a similar investment ethos as Warren Buffett and Munger. He even edited Benjamin Graham's Security Analysis textbook for its seventh edition, the same book Buffett used at Columbia Business School.Thankfully, it's easy to see what Klarman's been buying and selling to get ideas. Baupost is required to file Form 13-F with the SEC every quarter, disclosing its portfolio holdings. The most recent update shows that he sold shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and made a big bet on another artificial intelligence (AI) stock instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!