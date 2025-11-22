Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
23.11.2025 00:05:00
Billionaire Warren Buffett Owns 6 Dow Jones Stocks. Here's My Top Buy for 2026.
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) holds positions in over 40 publicly traded companies, six of which are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI).The Dow has 30 components in total, and four out of five of Berkshire's largest holdings are Dow stocks: Apple, American Express, Coca-Cola, and Chevron.Additionally, Berkshire owns Amazon, which was added to the Dow last year, and Visa (NYSE: V).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
