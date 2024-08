Billionaires Are Dumping Shares of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Nvidia for a Third Straight Quarter -- Here's Why

The most important data release of the quarter occurred earlier this week -- and I'm not talking about the much-anticipated July inflation report.No later than 45 calendar days following the end to a quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F offers an under-the-hood glimpse of which stocks Wall Street's smartest, most-successful, and richest investors have been buying and selling.Despite the limitations of 13Fs -- e.g., they can be 45 days old when filed, meaning the data you're seeing might be stale for active fund managers -- they provide invaluable clues as to what stocks, industries, sectors, and trends are piquing the interest of Wall Street's brightest asset managers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool