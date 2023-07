Billionaires Are Running Away From What May Be the Next Group of Stock-Split Stocks

No matter how uncertain things may appear on Wall Street, investors will always seek out slivers of hope. Over the past two years, a consistent source of positivity for the investing community has been companies enacting stock splits.A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter both its share count and share price while having absolutely no impact on its market cap or operations. It's a cosmetic change that can make buying shares more nominally affordable for the average investor, such as with forward stock splits, or can ensure that a company remains listed on a major exchange by lifting its share price, such as with reverse stock splits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel