Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. This turbulent environment hasn't kept some of the world's best investors on the sidelines, however. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. The fund's most recent 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that the fund was extremely active from a buying standpoint in the second quarter of 2022.Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter. All three of these biotech stocks have fallen in a big way over the course of 2022.