07.09.2024 10:00:00
Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 1 AI Stock That Could Soar 215%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has so far been the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. However, the hedge fund billionaires listed below trimmed their positions in Nvidia stock during the second quarter, while purchasing shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Trades made by Griffin, Shaw, and Englander are especially noteworthy because they manage the three most successful hedge funds as measured by net gains since inception, according to LCH Investments. Importantly, all four fund managers still have major exposure to Nvidia, so we cannot assume they view the chipmaker as a bad investment.But we can assume the fund managers see Supermicro as a worthwhile investment, and two Wall Street analysts evidently agree. Nehal Chokshi at Northland Securities and Hans Mosesmann at Rosenblatt have put 12-month price targets of $1,300 per share on Supermicro. Those forecasts imply 215% upside from its current share price of $413.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
