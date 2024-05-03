|
03.05.2024 11:12:00
Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 2 Red-Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead
For many investors, Nvidia is the quintessential artificial intelligence (AI) stock. Its graphics processing units power many of the most advanced AI systems, and the company holds over 80% market share in AI processors. In short, from a semiconductor perspective, Nvidia is almost single-handedly enabling the AI boom. That drove shares 239% higher in 2023.Even so, the hedge fund billionaires listed below sold down their positions in Nvidia during the fourth quarter, while simultaneously redeploying capital across Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), two red-hot AI stocks up 191% and 77%, respectively, in the past year.The three fund managers discussed above outperformed the S&P 500 during the three-year period that ended in December 2023. That provides investors with additional incentive to consider their recent purchases. Are Palantir and Amazon still worth buying?
