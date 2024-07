Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying 2 Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Instead

Many investors see Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the quintessential artificial intelligence (AI) stock because its chips provide the computing horsepower needed to train the most advanced AI systems, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Tesla's full self-driving software.However, some hedge fund billionaires sold Nvidia stock during the first quarter, while purchasing shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) and/or Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), two supercharged AI stocks with year-to-date returns of 59% and 198%, respectively.Trades made by Israel Englander are especially noteworthy because Millennium Management handily beat the S&P 500 over the last three years , and it ranks as the second-best performing hedge fund of all-time as measured by net gains since inception. Here's what investors should know about Palantir and Supermicro.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool