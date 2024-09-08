08.09.2024 11:15:00

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia Stock and Buying an Index Fund That Could Soar 43%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

Artificial intelligence has been the dominant investing theme for the last two years, and Nvidia has stolen the spotlight. The company reported triple-digit sales growth in the last five quarters, and shares have surged more than sevenfold since January 2023, making it the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) during that period.However, artificial intelligence is not the only theme investors should explore. The hedge fund managers listed below (all of whom are billionaires) sold Nvidia stock in the second quarter while buying shares of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEMKT: IWM), an index fund that tracks the small-cap Russell 2000.Importantly, Ken Griffin and David Shaw run the best-performing hedge funds as measured by net gains since inception. Neither fund manager closed their position in Nvidia, so we can't assume they have lost confidence in the chipmaker. But we can assume they are bullish about small-cap stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

29.08.24 NVIDIA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.08.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.08.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 96,00 2,94% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün. Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt erholten sich zum Start in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen