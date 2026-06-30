BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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30.06.2026 17:15:00
Billionaires Bill Ackman, Jeremy Grantham, and Cliff Asness Are Piling Into This AI Stock the Market Is Severely Undervaluing
There's more than one way to invest successfully. In fact, strategic differentiation may be necessary to outperform the market. The most successful investors all have unique strategies and characteristics that separate their portfolios from the rest of the pack.Nonetheless, you can still find some commonalities among billionaire portfolio managers that lead them to make similar investments at times. For example, Bill Ackman, Jeremy Grantham, and Cliff Asness all made substantial investments in the same stock last quarter. And investors currently have an opportunity to pick up shares at an even better price than what the billionaire fund managers may have paid earlier this year.Here's why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fits into each billionaire's portfolio and why the stock still looks severely undervalued today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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