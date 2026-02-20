Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
20.02.2026 10:12:00
Billionaires Buy an AI Index Fund That Could Turn $500 Per Month Into $485,000
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is the fifth-most popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) worldwide as measured by assets under management. A few hedge fund billionaires bought shares in the fourth quarter:Neither fund manager has a large percentage of their portfolio in the QQQ Invesco ETF, but the trades are still noteworthy because both beat the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) during the last three years, and this index fund offers diversified exposure to technology stocks likely to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI).In other words, investors underexposed to the technology sector (or those who prefer not to buy individual stocks) can buy this index fund to gain exposure to a major secular trend. And history says $500 invested monthly in the Invesco QQQ ETF could be worth a bit more than $485,000 in two decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
