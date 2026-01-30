Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

30.01.2026 10:12:00
Billionaires Buy an Index Fund That Is Crushing AI Stocks Nvidia and Palantir in 2026
The SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) has increased 25% year to date, putting it ahead of Palantir Technologies (down 12%) and Nvidia (up 3%). More impressive, the gold fund outperformed both artificial intelligence stocks by at least 50 percentage points over the last six months.Meanwhile, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 23 percentage points year to date and 52 percentage points over the last six months. Two hedge fund billionaires (both with excellent track records) positioned their portfolios to benefit in the third quarter.Millennium and Citadel outperformed the S&P 500 over the last three years, and they rank among the five most successful hedge funds in history as measured by net gains, according to LCH Investments. That makes Englander and Griffin good sources of inspiration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool








