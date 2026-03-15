NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.03.2026 23:15:00
Billionaires David Tepper and Michael Platt Sold Nvidia Shares and Bought This AI Stock That's Climbed 40,000% Since its IPO.
There are many paths to a billion-dollar portfolio, meaning billionaires don't always agree when it comes to investment opportunities. Even if it's clear that the area of artificial intelligence (AI) has a bright future, billionaire hedge fund managers may choose different paths to an AI win. One may pile into Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), for example, while another sells shares of this AI chip giant.But, from time to time, these investing experts see eye to eye and make similar moves. And this is exactly what happened in the fourth quarter of last year. Billionaires David Tepper of Appaloosa Management and Michael Platt of Bluecrest Capital Management each sold shares of Nvidia and bought an AI stock that's soared 40,000% since its initial public offering. Let's check out the details.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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