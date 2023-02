Billionaires Loaded Up on These 3 Stocks in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

U.S. stock markets were in turmoil in 2022. A perfect storm of rampant inflation, global supply chain kinks, rising interest rates, geopolitical unrest, a wave of profit-taking following a strong 2021, and the ongoing effects of COVID-19 pushed every major U.S. stock index into bear territory last year. This unfavorable economic climate didn't stop some of the world's best investors from bargain hunting in the fourth quarter of 2022. Here is a brief look at three top stocks billionaires loaded up on in Q4.Image Source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading