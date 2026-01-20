BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
|
20.01.2026 09:15:00
Billionaires Sell Amazon Stock and Buy a BlackRock ETF That Could Soar Up to 13,500%, According to Wall Street Experts
In the third quarter, two hedge fund billionaires sold Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and added to positions in the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) managed by BlackRock that tracks the spot price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).The trades are noteworthy because Laffont and Schonfeld outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 94 percentage points and 22 percentage points, respectively, in the last three years. That makes both hedge fund managers good sources of inspiration.Several Wall Street analysts expect Bitcoin to be far more valuable in the future. Tom Lee at Fundstrat Global Advisors says its price could hit $3 trillion in the long run, which implies more than 3,000% upside from where it currently trades at $95,000. Michael Saylor of Strategy says its price could hit $13 million by 2045, implying more than 13,500% upside.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!