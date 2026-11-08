Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman Deliver a Similar, Shocking Warning to Wall Street. Here’s 1 Thing Investors Should Do Now.

The S&P 500 has advanced about 100% since the start of 2023, buoyed by investors' enthusiasm about artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. This movement wasn't based only on potential earnings growth but on compelling gains that were already beginning to unfold. Companies offering AI chips and cloud services saw revenue take off, and investors were optimistic that this was just the beginning.

Though various headwinds -- from rising inflation to concerns about AI spending -- have weighed on the picture from time to time, the overall momentum has continued this year. Against this backdrop, however, certain investing experts have stepped forward to pronounce important words of caution.

In fact, billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman delivered a similar, shocking warning to Wall Street. Let's consider their comments and check out the one thing you, as an investor, should do now.

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