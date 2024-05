Billionaires Warren Buffett and Ken Griffin Both Agree on This Investment. Is it Right for You?

There isn't one unique path to becoming a billionaire. Today's top investors have built their fortunes by investing in a variety of companies -- some focusing on high-growth technology players and other favoring dividend-paying stalwarts of the American economy.That's just to mention two strategies, but there are many more. Even the number of holdings often varies greatly. For example, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds about 40 positions, while Ken Griffin's Citadel invests in thousands of stocks.But sometimes, these market-savvy billionaires agree on certain investments, and in the case of Buffett and Griffin, one particular holding stands out. These two famous investors are known for their stockpicking skills, yet this asset, which appears in both of their portfolios, doesn't require those talents.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel