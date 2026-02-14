BillionToOn a Aktie
WKN DE: A41SD0 / ISIN: US0901681058
|
14.02.2026 17:49:36
BillionToOne Stock at $89: Why a New $19.1 Million Position Could Matter Now
On February 13, 2026, Singapore-based Napean Trading & Investment disclosed a new position in BillionToOne (NASDAQ:BLLN), acquiring 233,333 shares in a transaction valued at $19,095,973, according to an SEC filing.According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Napean Trading & Investment initiated a new position in BillionToOne, acquiring 233,333 shares. The transaction was valued at $19,095,973. BillionToOne, Inc. is a healthcare diagnostics company specializing in molecular counting technology for single-molecule DNA detection. With a focus on non-invasive prenatal testing and oncology liquid biopsy solutions, the company enables earlier and more accurate disease detection. Its differentiated platform and expanding test menu position it to address critical needs in precision medicine and clinical diagnostics.
