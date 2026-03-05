BillionToOne Swings To Profit In Q4; Lifts FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BillionToOne, Inc.(BLLN), a molecular diagnostics company, reported fourth-quarter results swinging to profit, backed by 113% revenue growth. In addition, the firm raised the revenue guidance for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $4.4 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.5 million, or $1.13 per share in the year ago.

Total revenue increased 113% to $96.1 million from $45.1 million in the prior year.

The firm noted that the increase in total revenue was driven by a 47% increase in the number of total tests delivered and a 47% increase in overall ASP.

Overall ASP increased to $561 million from $382 million in the prior year.

Also, both prenatal and oncology delivered strong test volume growth, quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

For the full year 2025, net income was $2.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.6 million, or $4.12 per diluted share in the prior year.

Revenue for 2025 increased 100% to $305.1 million from $152.6 million in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, BillionToOne held approximately $496.0 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Looking ahead to 2026, BillionToOne raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $430 million to $445 million, representing 41% to 46% growth over 2025. This compares to the company's previous guidance of $415 million to $430 million issued in January 2026.

In addition, the firm expects positive operating income for the full year 2026.

BillionToOne develops ultra-sensitive, liquid-only oncology assays that accelerate the possiblility in biomarker driven drug development.

The company provides Quantitative Counting Templates (QCT),a molecular counting platform designed to detect and measure DNA molecules at the single-molecule level to enhance disease detection.

BillionToOne's oncology and prenatal screening products include,

-UNITY Complete, a non-invasive prenatal screen that assesses fetal risk for aneuploidies, recessive conditions, and fetal antigens from a maternal blood draw as early as 9 weeks.

-Northstar Response, is a tissue-free, methylation-based assay that enables real-time monitoring with single-molecule precision, detecting subtle shifts in tumor burden at sensitivity down to 0.01% tumor fraction.

- Northstar Select, a liquid biopsy test that provides a list of mutations that are present in the tumor and types of mutations detected that include deletions, insertions, and point mutations.

Recently, BillionToOne announced the launch of Northstar PGx and Northstar Select CH, which are add-on applications for Northstar Select, a sensitive therapy selection liquid biopsy for advanced solid tumours.

The Northstar PGx reports a patient's predicted metabolizer status and associated clinical implications from the same blood sample, helping inform treatment planning without extending turnaround time.

Northstar Select CH addresses clonal hematopoiesis (CH), a common source of biological false positives in circulating free DNA(cfDNA) testing.

In February, the firm launched expanded Red Blood Cell Fetal Antigen NIPT offering and Platelet Fetal Antigen NIPT offering in prenatal product lines.

According to the firm, these two products represent the first, and only, non-invasive prenatal tests in the U.S. designed to determine fetal antigen status across both red blood cell and platelet antigens in pregnancies affected by or at risk for Hemolytic Disease of the Fetus and Newborn (HDFN) and Fetal and Neonatal Alloimmune Thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

"As we look ahead to 2026, we are excited by the opportunity to further scale our differentiated platform built on innovative science and disciplined execution," said Dr. Oguzhan Atay, Co-founder and CEO of BillionToOne.

BLLN has thus far hit a low of $66.00 and a high of $138.70 in the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $80.83, down 2.78%.

In the after-hours market, BLLN is up 2.31% at $82.70.