02.01.2024 15:00:00
BillionToOne to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BillionToOne, a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that Oguzhan Atay, PhD, CEO, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on January 10, 2024.
Presentation details are as follows:
Location: Mission Bay (32nd Floor) of The Westin St Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Date: Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Time: 3:30 - 3:55 PM PT
A webcast and presentation materials will be available on BillionToOne's website:
https://billiontoone.com/event/billiontoone-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-j-p-morgan-healthcare-conference/
About BillionToOne
Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more accurate, efficient, and accessible for everyone. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Technology™ (QCT™) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.
For more information, please visit www.billiontoone.com.
CONTACT: billiontoone@moxiegrouppr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billiontoone-to-present-at-the-42nd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302024209.html
SOURCE BillionToOne
