|
18.10.2023 19:30:00
BILLY GOAT® INTRODUCES NEW ENGINE OPTION ON THEIR SOD CUTTER LINEUP
Unmatched Power and Performance for Sod Cutters
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billy Goat®, a brand of Briggs & Stratton®, is pleased to announce the new 200 cc Kohler® COMMAND PRO CV200 engine option on their 18" and 24" Sod Cutters.
Billy Goat's Hydro-Drive Sod Cutters, built upon the most rugged foundation in the industry, now offer the choice of Kohler's 9.5 ft-lbs of torque output for a high performing commercial power engine. Offering effortless starts with the Easy-Pull™ technology and with a 3-year limited commercial warranty, you can rest assured that you will enjoy high-efficiency performance.
The engine's Accu-Fill® fuel tank's 45% larger angled fuel neck makes fueling-up easier and with less spilling. The Consistent-Cut™ technology will maintain engine speed for a cleaner sod cutting experience. Cast-iron cylinder liners add durability and engine protection, while a cyclonic air filter offers extended replacement intervals offering reduced maintenance for more time cutting and less time servicing.
Billy Goat's Hydro-Drive Sod Cutters are an excellent choice for Golf / Muni / Sports Turf / Landscaping / Flatwork / Hardscape and Irrigation projects. Combined with intuitive controls, variable ground speeds (forward & reverse) and easy setup and operation, both the 18" and 24' units are the perfect choice for any landscaping job. The units are also available in 5.5 gross HP* Honda power for the 18" and 6.5 gross HP* Honda power for the 24".
For more than 50 years, Billy Goat branded property clean-up products have been manufactured with a reputation for innovation, productivity and quality. The complete line of seasonal products offers solutions for residential, commercial and municipal customers serving rental, contractor and retail markets. Visit www.billygoat.com for more information.
*Power rated by engine manufacturer.
About Briggs & Stratton
Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/billy-goat-introduces-new-engine-option-on-their-sod-cutter-lineup-301960536.html
SOURCE Briggs & Stratton
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.