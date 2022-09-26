Bilt Rewards Reinvents Rent Day with Launch of New Monthly 'Bilt Rent Day' Campaign - Making Rent Even More Rewarding Than Ever for 109 Million American Renters

Bilt Members Now Earn Double Points on All Non-Rent Spend when Using the Bilt Mastercard on the First of the Month - Plus, Get Access to Rent Giveaways and Exclusive Benefits with SoulCycle, Virgin Voyages and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilt Rewards, the leading loyalty program for renters, today announces the launch of its new Bilt Rent Day campaign created to reward the country's 109 million renters on the day of their largest monthly expense. On the first of every month, Bilt Rent Day will enable members to earn double points on non-rent purchases including dining, travel and all other spend, in addition to earning 1x points on rent when using the Bilt Mastercard issued by Wells Fargo. Members will also gain exclusive access to events and offers from partners such as SoulCycle, Virgin Red, and more.

The launch of the campaign comes as the cost of rent reaches a reported all-time high. According to data from Realtor.com, July 2022 marked a 17-month-in-a-row increase in the cost of monthly rent for units located within the country's 50 largest metropolitan areas. With the national median rent hitting over $2,000/month this summer, up more than 12% from a year ago, Bilt Rewards is aiming to ease the burden of paying rent.

"Rent day is not something that most people look forward to," says Bilt Rewards CEO and Founder Ankur Jain. "But our goal at Bilt is to reinvent the experience of paying rent, making the process easier and even enjoyable for our members. In addition to the points Bilt users are already earning by paying rent with Bilt Rewards, Bilt Rent Day will give people even more to look forward to on the first of every month, and we will continue to add new benefits to the program monthly to turn Rent Day into an occasion that can be celebrated."

Bilt's first Rent Day will take place on Saturday, October 1, with benefits including:

DOUBLE POINTS EARNINGS

Members with the Bilt Mastercard will earn accelerated points across all non-rent spend during the 24-hour window on the first of every month, including:

DINING: 6x points (regularly 3x points)

6x points (regularly 3x points) TRAVEL: 4x points (regularly 2x points)

4x points (regularly 2x points) ALL OTHER SPEND excluding rent: 2x points (regularly 1x points)

Cardholders will receive double earnings up to 10,000 bonus points, and will also continue to earn 1x points on their rent payments when paying with the Bilt Mastercard.

SOULCYCLE X BILT RENT DAY CLASSES

Bilt Rewards is partnering with SoulCycle to host one SOUL X BILT: RENT DAY - BRING A FRIEND ON US class on the first of every month at over 50 SoulCycle locations nationwide, allowing members to book a class and receive a complimentary bike for a friend. Members can reserve the special-themed class via Soul-Cycle.com, SoulCycle app or directly through the Bilt Rewards app when booking opens on Mondays at noon ET. Riders will also receive Bilt and SoulCycle branded swag and giveaways.

VIRGIN VOYAGES 2-FOR-1 FARES

Bilt has teamed up with Virgin Red to secure exclusive 2-for-1 fares on qualifying Virgin Voyages' redefined luxury cruises. From September 26, 2022 through October 31, 2022, Virgin Voyages will apply a 50% discount to the originally advertised voyage fare for cruises completed by December 31, 2022.

Members can access the special Virgin Voyages Access Key by linking their Bilt Account to their Virgin Red account in the Bilt Rewards app. Use the Access Key to book qualifying Virgin Voyages through October 31st on VirginVoyages.com. Bilt members will earn 2x points when booking using their Bilt Mastercard, or 4x points when booking on Rent Day. Bilt members will also earn 500 points when linking their Virgin Red and Bilt Rewards account in the Bilt Rewards app.

RENT AND BILT POINT GIVEAWAYS

Bilt is working with today's most popular creators to give our followers a chance to win a month of free rent. Solve Bilt's Rent Day Challenge on October 1 at BiltRewards.com/RentDay, follow Bilt Rewards on Instagram and you will be entered to win.

Bilt is also giving members a way to earn free Bilt Points to use towards travel, fitness classes, rent credits and more by participating in their very own Bilt Point Quest virtual trivia game, inspired by Bilt's Point Quest TikTok. Members can access the game through the Bilt Rewards app on October 1 and answer a series of questions to instantly earn up to 350 Bilt Points.

Bilt Rent Day will launch with new offers each month, which can be accessed by downloading the Bilt Rewards App and opening the Bilt "Rent Day" tab leading up to the first of the month, or by visiting BiltRewards.com/RentDay.

For more information on Bilt Rewards, visit BiltRewards.com, download the Bilt Rewards App, or follow Bilt on Instagram at @BiltRewards and on TikTok at @PointQuest.

ABOUT BILT REWARDS

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no transaction fees and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a partnership with the country's largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 12 loyalty programs allowing members to travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners. Members can also book travel through the Bilt Travel Portal powered by Expedia, book fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; shop limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection or purchase items on Amazon.com, redeem for credits towards rent or even apply Bilt points towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent and earn points with no fees. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

