BIMQuote Corporation Launches With Immediate Traction

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIMQuote Corporation has launched customhome.ai and bimquote.com across the country. With the new platform, builders, owner-builders, and subcontractors can design, build, and manage their single-family residential projects more efficiently. By leveraging BIM (building information modeling), the platform produces 3D digital twins of the home to be - providing a comprehensive analysis of all architectural, structural, and mechanical systems, as well as a comprehensive list of materials for every component of the home.

Travis Dodge, the Founder and CEO of BIMQuote, points out that "BIM in residential construction is severely restricted by its cost and the lack of trained technicians needed to develop it in a way that everyone derives value. A typical new construction single-family project involves as many as 70 companies, including the contractor, subcontractors and suppliers. It's incredibly expensive and unrealistic for the 2.5 million non-employer firms and the 600,000+ companies with less than four employees that comprise most of the residential housing labor market." He says, "It's just incredibly intuitive that every product is included in the assembly of a home, at the very front end of a project. By acting as a third party to the project team, we will be able to optimize the industry in a way that everyone wins."



Customhome.ai gives the owner, owner-builder, custom builder, or spec-builder the ability to value engineer and select every visible detail of the home. BIMQuote has made efforts to partner with septic designers, wetland specialists and civil/structural engineers for the ability to provide site-specific residential designs in every state.



BIMQuote chose to launch these products concurrently to optimize design and bring this technology to every entity involved in residential construction, regardless of size. BIM's ability to reduce project costs, shorten schedules, improve the collective understanding of design intent and overall project quality is unmatched. "We created a platform to effectively develop and distribute the technology," says Dodge.

BIMQuote.com goes beyond 3D modeling to provide complete project management, bidding and estimating features, as well as integration with accounting products such as QuickBooks. Builders can invite the entire project team. Models allow for clearer understanding and faster, more accurate estimates. Add to this complimentary state-of-the-art rendering capabilities for deeper client interaction and this platform is guaranteed to accelerate the growth and profitability of construction related businesses across the U.S.

For more information, email support@bimquote.com or contact us at (206) 701-5576.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bimquote-corporation-launches-with-immediate-traction-301351415.html

SOURCE BIMQuote Corporation