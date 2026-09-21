Binance Coin (BNB) May Be the Fourth-Largest Crypto in the World, but Here's Why It's Still a Sell

For now, BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) is worth selling for most investors, even though it's the fourth-largest cryptocurrency and up 240% in the last three years alone. That significantly outperformed most other crypto majors, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. So why should people avoid a coin that has tended to gain value over time?

In short, BNB is the native coin of BNB Chain, a blockchain that grew out of Binance, a major crypto exchange that operates worldwide. Binance had $11.4 trillion in trading volume in the first half of 2026, and reported 323 million registered users as of July. A new federal case just put the exchange back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons -- and it isn't the first time legal issues have brought Binance bearish tidings.

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