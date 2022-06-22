Binance Connect Partners with Trust Wallet to Drive Crypto Adoption

DUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Connect , a leading global payment infrastructure provider backed by Binance , today announced its partnership with Trust Wallet , the leading multi-chain, self-custodial crypto wallet. In addition to growing the current Web3 economy, this partnership will also offer an easy and secure way for new adopters to build or expand their crypto portfolio on multiple blockchains.

Binance Connect, formerly known as Bifinity, is Binance's official fiat-to-crypto payments provider. It has been powering fiat-to-crypto on-and off-ramps, processing millions of transactions globally for Binance.com users.

Trust Wallet, which serves as Binance's official self-custodial crypto wallet, allows users to send, receive, and store more than 4.5 million digital assets and NFTs on 66 blockchains. The convenient platform serves over 60 million users who are able to enjoy the DeFi and NFT worlds easily and safely. Trust Wallet is also one of the first wallets that supports Instagram's digital collectible initiatives.

The integration between Binance Connect and Trust Wallet will provide a seamless and simplified method for users to access Web3 assets. Backed by the top world liquidity provider Binance, users in Trust Wallet will be able to purchase more than 200 crypto assets by credit or debit cards directly at a low price, with more than 40 fiat currencies supported.

Previously, web3 users needed to undergo a long process to buy crypto on the blockchains directly. They had to do it through different centralized exchanges before finally sending their assets onto a blockchain. With Binance Connect, KYCed users are able to use their existing accounts to fund their Trust Wallet with a few simple clicks.

"Our goal at Binance Connect has always been to increase crypto adoption and bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto economy. This partnership with Trust Wallet will help bring new users to Web3 in a convenient way," said Zoe Wei, Executive Director of Binance Connect.

"We're thrilled to partner with Binance Connect to pave an easier way for users around the world to join the exciting world of crypto and Web3," said Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet. "Trust Wallet sees fiat capability as a crucial infrastructure to support the development of the Web3 and crypto industry, especially in many developing regions. We're pleased to be working with Binance's powerful fiat infrastructure to widen access and lower the entry barrier for people in more corners of the world."

Binance Connect will celebrate the partnership by rewarding "Binance Connectors" in a campaign from today to 30, June. Trust Wallet users who use Binance Connect, share their experience on Twitter with the hashtag #BinanceConnector and #TrustIsGlobal, and complete a quick survey could win crypto rewards.

