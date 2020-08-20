Binary Defense Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, Binary Defense, a leader in the cybersecurity market, announced that it was named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation, ranking at #3024.

Binary Defense shields businesses from cyberattacks, with solutions and services that include Managed Endpoint Detection & Response and Security Information & Event Management services which are monitored by a Security Operations Center staffed 24/7 at the headquarters in Stow, Ohio. Additionally, the company provides Counterintelligence and Threat Hunting services from experts at the top of the security field. "From our beginnings as a start-up in 2014 to where we are now is incredible in terms of growth," said Mike Valentine, Chief Executive Officer at Binary Defense. "Our technology and the expert services we offer are truly unmatched in this industry. We're making huge strides in our mission to make the world safe from cyberattacks."

The company grew 130% during the measured three-year period, with almost 90 employees at the end of 2019, up from 65 the prior year. Binary Defense was also among the Top 50 fastest-growing security firms on the Inc. 5000 list. In Ohio, Binary Defense is the only security company in the state that made the list. In addition, the company is among Ohio's top 100 fastest-growing firms, and in the top 25 in the Northeast Ohio region.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, Binary Defense was named a Cleveland Plain Dealer Top Workplace for 2020, the largest cybersecurity company in Northeast Ohio according to Crain's Cleveland Business, and 2019 Global Partner of the Year by AT&T Cybersecurity.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a managed security services provider and software developer with proprietary cybersecurity solutions that include SOC-as-a-Service, Managed Detection & Response, Security Information & Event Management, Counterintelligence and Threat Hunting. With their human-driven, technology-assisted approach, Binary Defense is able to provide their clients with immediate protection and visibility, combating and stopping the next generation of attacks that their business faces. The company is headquartered in Stow, Ohio at 600 Alpha Parkway. For more information, please contact David White at David.White@binarydefense.com.

