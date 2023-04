Bing Is Already Taking Market Share From Google. Time to Sell Alphabet Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The first domino may be falling in Bing's war on Google.According to a report in The New York Times, Samsung, the leading smartphone maker, is considering dropping Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google as the default search engine on its devices and replacing it with Microsoft's Bing.The news comes just two months after Microsoft unveiled the new ChatGPT-powered version of Bing, which embeds chatbot features into the search engine, and shows how fast the competitive landscape is changing in search following the release of ChatGPT.