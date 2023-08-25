|
25.08.2023 14:00:00
BingX Integrates ALGOGENE to Elevate Algorithmic Trading
SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, recently announced a significant advancement in its trading ecosystem through its integration with ALGOGENE, a one-stop algo-trading platform. This strategic partnership with ALGOGENE empowers BingX users with seamless access to the trading platform through standardized protocols.
ALGOGENE serves as a comprehensive algo-trading platform that empowers users to learn, develop, test, and execute quantitative strategies. Leveraging the advantages of Big Data and AI, ALGOGENE engages in data-driven investment for algorithmic trading. The platform offers a range of solutions for Algorithmic Trading, encompassing quantitative model development, real-time strategy testing, live trading deployment, algo investment, and customer training.
The collaboration with ALGOGENE propels the realization of algorithmic trading's potential within the dynamic landscape of the cryptocurrency market, signifying a pivotal moment for both platforms. It underscores BingX's ongoing dedication to furnishing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing the trading experience for its users.
Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration with ALGOGENE widens the horizons for BingX users, granting them access to an array of analytical tools and historical data. We're excited to join forces with ALGOGENE to offer this advantage to our users, reaffirming BingX's commitment to delivering innovative solutions in the ever-evolving realm of crypto trading."
Being a global crypto trading gateway, BingX boasts connections with numerous brokers worldwide, including CCXT, AstraBit, and Tealstreet, which allows its users to effortlessly manage and deploy investment strategies across multiple platforms.
About BingX
BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.
