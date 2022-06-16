Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.06.2022 15:19:00

BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022 Best of Show Award Modak Nabu™

The best-of-show awards program at the BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022, held at Hynes Convention Centre, Boston, Massachusetts, recognizes innovative solution providers in the Life Sciences industry.

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, today announced that it was named winner of the Best of Show Awards at the BIO-IT World Conference and Expo, 2022. The honor recognizes Modak Nabu™ for its innovative approach to data engineering.

"We are proud to receive this recognition for Modak Nabu™. This award is a testament to the continuous innovation and improvements that makes Modak Nabu™ a powerful integrated data engineering platform. Modak Nabu's self-service, automation, and interoperability features accelerate the data preparation journey for enterprises in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer and Co-Founder, at Modak.

Data Engineers and Data Scientists spend up to 80% of their time finding, moving, collecting, and preparing data. Further, integrating, managing, and delivering data to business users to generate critical business insights is becoming challenging with ever-increasing data sources and data volume.

Modak Nabu™ accelerates data preparation services by 4x. By automating mundane and laborious data preparation tasks, Modak Nabu™ significantly reduces the time taken to make data available for analytics initiatives.

Enterprise customers are seeing the following benefits from Modak Nabu™:

  • Automated data pipelines – Simplifies the process of onboarding data from a variety of data sources to different cloud environments which makes Modak Nabu™ truly cloud-agnostic.
  • Automated data discovery and profiling – Democratizes access to data assets by making them discoverable and understandable.
  • Monitoring and Visibility – Provides a real-time view of the progress of data management tasks for different stakeholders, from operations to the executive team.
  • Self-service data management – Complex data management tasks can be executed using a simple no-code and low-code approach, with robust governance controls.
  • Data Mesh and Data Fabric – Simplified data access and self-service data consumption by leveraging the Data Fabric and Data Mesh approach.

    • For more information, please click here: https://modak.com/modak-nabu-2/

    About Modak

    Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

    Contact:

    Rima Chakraborty
    rima.chakraborty@modak.com

     

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-it-world-conference-and-expo-2022-best-of-show-award-modak-nabu-301569630.html

    SOURCE Modak

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen in der Gewinnzone -- Deutliche Volatilität am großen Verfallstag: ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz
    Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich auch am Freitag uneins.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen