Bio-Key International Aktie

Bio-Key International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJYX / ISIN: US09060C3097

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29.09.2026 18:20:48

BIO-key International Stock Rises 97% After Strategic UAE-Saudi Arabia Partnership

(RTTNews) - BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is up 97.32 percent, gaining $1.6350 to $3.3150 on Tuesday. The move comes after the company announced a strategic partnership with Dubai-based Al Majlis Group to bring BIO-key's identity and access management platform to government and private-sector organizations across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

BIO-key International is currently trading at $3.3150, up from the previous close of $1.6800 after opening at $3.3700 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $3.0500 and $4.6600 during the session, with trading volume at 139.86 million shares versus average volume of 98,179 shares.

The partnership will initially target a select group of priority organizations and combine Al Majlis Group's regional advisory and government-relations expertise with BIO-key's biometric authentication technology. BIO-key said the collaboration will focus on identity-bound, phishing-resistant authentication that can be deployed in cloud and on-premises environments.

Shares have traded between $1.6300 and $19.7000 over the past 52 weeks.

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