Bio-Key International Aktie

Bio-Key International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DJYX / ISIN: US09060C3097

28.01.2026 12:36:20

BIO-key Surges In Pre-Market On Securing Major Digital Identity Contract In Portugal

(RTTNews) - Shares of BIO-key International, Inc (BKYI) are up around 40% in pre-market trading Wednesday after the company announced a significant contract win in Portugal to secure digital identities across a large municipal ecosystem.

BIO-key and its strategic partner Visualforma have been awarded a deployment mandate to modernize digital identity and access management for one of Portugal's major municipalities, marking a meaningful expansion of BIO-key's footprint in the European public sector. The partnership supports a broader national initiative to strengthen cybersecurity, streamline access to public services, and enhance citizen-centric digital infrastructure.

The contract establishes a structured rollout of BIO-key's identity and access management (IAM) and biometric authentication technologies across municipal administrations, educational institutions, and healthcare entities. According to the company, the deployment is already operational in a major tourist city, where the system is supporting high-volume, resident- and visitor-facing digital services.

The implementation is designed to secure access to critical government systems, reinforce regulatory compliance, and deliver a unified digital identity experience for public employees, residents, and international visitors.

BIO-key noted that its IAM and biometric portfolio has already been integrated into selected municipal environments, creating reference architectures that will be replicated across additional regions.

The nationwide rollout will be led by Visualforma, a Portugal-based digital transformation integrator, enabling BIO-key to scale its technology across more than 250 public-sector organizations. The initiative aligns with Portugal's broader smart-city and digital-government strategies, emphasizing secure, scalable, and auditable access to public platforms.

BKYI has traded between $0.51 and $1.97 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $0.54, down 2.14%, and is currently trading in the pre-market at $0.76, up 40.26%.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. An der Wall Street sind ebenso Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

