Bio-Techne Corp. Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 compared to $1.80, a year ago. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating income increased 17%, or 32% reported, to $114.6 million.

Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne increased to $60.74 million from $45.78 million, prior year. GAAP earnings per share was $1.48 compared to $1.12, prior year.

Third quarter organic revenue increased by 17%, or 19% reported, to $290.4 million. Analysts on average had estimated $279.27 million in revenue.

Bio-Techne Corporation also announced that its Board has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 27, 2022, to all common shareholders of record on May 16, 2022.