22.06.2022 13:10:11
Bio-Techne To Acquire Namocell For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Namocell, Inc., a provider of fast and easy to use single cell sorting and dispensing platforms that are gentle to cells, and preserve cell viability and integrity.
Namocell's instrument portfolio includes Pala, a 2-laser system with up to 11 fluorescent detection channels and Hana, a single-laser system with 2 fluorescent detection channels.
Bio-Techne anticipates the acquisition to close in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023.
