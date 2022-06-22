Bio-Techne To Acquire Namocell For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement to acquire Namocell, Inc., a provider of fast and easy to use single cell sorting and dispensing platforms that are gentle to cells, and preserve cell viability and integrity.

Namocell's instrument portfolio includes Pala, a 2-laser system with up to 11 fluorescent detection channels and Hana, a single-laser system with 2 fluorescent detection channels.

Bio-Techne anticipates the acquisition to close in the first quarter of its fiscal 2023.